WEXFORD MAN PAUL BOYLE RE-SIGNS WITH CONNACHT AFTER POSITIVE SEASON

Wexford man Paul Boyle has announced that he’s signed a new contract with Connacht rugby.

The former Gorey rugby back row is one of 21 people to sign with the province and will remain in the team for next season.

The former Irish under 20 star has made 13 appearances for the Westerners this season scoring 5 tries and has captained the side

Joint-leading Guinness PRO14 try scorer Alex Wootton has signed on a permanent contract having joined on loan from Munster last summer.

Meanwhile Enniscorthy man Josh Murphy will make his 11th appearance of the season when he lines out for Leinster in their game with Zebre tomorrow.

