The Mayor of Wexford is urging teenagers to wear their masks if they are travelling as a group.

Communities in Wexford are concerned that young people may spread the disease by meeting up outside with no coverings on their faces.

It comes after outrage on social media after students in Limerick were filmed gathering in large groups following a college party.

Speaking to South East Radio, Councillor Leonard Kelly says even if you’re outside, the smart thing to do is wear a mask:

