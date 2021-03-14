WEXFORD MOTHER SEEKS CLARITY OVER COHORT 4 VACCINATION DATE FOR PROFOUNDLY DISABLED SON

A Wexford mother says she’s frustrated with the lack of communication for people who are in Cohort 4 about when they’ll receive the vaccine.

Tracy McGinnis from the Enniscorthy area says she can’t get answers for her son Brendan who is profoundly disabled and almost completely housebound.

In a press release from the department of health last month, Cohort 4 included those aged 16-69 with a medical condition that puts them at very high risk of severe disease and death and will be vaccinated directly after those aged over 70 and living in the community.

Tracy, who suffers from an auto immune disease herself while caring for her son, says she’s asked everyone she can think of but no one can shed clarity on her situation:

