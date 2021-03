11 new cases of Covid 19 were confirmed in County Wexford last night.

The 14 day incidence rate continues to rise and now stands at 86.8 per 100 thousand population, the 10th lowest rate in the country with 130 cases confirmed here in the past two weeks.

Nationally there were 18 further deaths and 349 new cases.

As of 8pm last night, there remained 8 people with the virus at Wexford General Hospital with 2 in the ICU.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related