WEXFORD PHOTOGRAPHER BRINGING BRILLIANT IMAGES TO SOCIAL MEDIA

A Wexford photographer is being lauded online for sharing some brilliant images showing the best of the county.

Kenny Goodison reactivated his Twitter account 3 weeks ago and has been displaying some of the photographs he’s taken of local landmarks and wildlife.

The pictures have been well received and have been called a “good timeline cleanser” given all the news that’s around at the minute.

Kenny told South East Radio news that he’s delighted the pictures have made an impact and it brings him joy to share them with others:

You can find more of Kenny’s photos on Twitter at @Gkenny_72, _kennygphoto on Instagram and Kenny G Photography on Facebook

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related