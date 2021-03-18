WEXFORD POST OFFICES UNDER THREAT AS COUNCILLORS CALL FOR ‘VITAL PART OF THE COMMUNITY’ TO BE SAVED

The decline of the rural post office is another focal point that is being taken away from Wexford villages.

That’s the view of Fianna Fail councillor Willie Kavanagh who says the facility is a vital part of any rural community.

The net cost of keeping post offices in business Nationwide was €70 million last year, however retail revenue was just €53 million.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Councillor Kavanagh says villages are being decimated and the post office can’t be allowed to slip away because of money concerns:

