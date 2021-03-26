WEXFORD PPN REPORT FINDS VERY LITTLE REPRESENTATION FOR DISABLED PEOPLE

The huge number of disabled people in County Wexford are not having their input into major decisions in local government.

That’s one of the findings of the new Wexford Public Participation Network report which is highlighting the issues that are facing the disabled community in the South East.

The group is looking to improve inclusion stats for people with disabilities who are not getting a say when it comes to the problems that affect their day to day lives.

Dr Vivian Rath is an inclusion campaigner and told the Morning Mix that up to 15% of people in the county are not getting a voice in the council:

