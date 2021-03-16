WEXFORD PUBLIC WATER SUPPLIES HIT BY PESTICIDE EXCESS

Pesticide exceedances have been detected in the public drinking water supply in four water supply areas in Co. Wexford across 2019 and 2020

The Clonroche, Davidstown, South Regional Supply Scheme and Wexford Town water supply were the supply areas that showed problems

Irish Water is asking users of any herbicide or pesticide products in the River Sow at Edenvale, Coolree Reservoir and the Owenduff River as well as users in the Clonroche and Davidstown catchment to consider the vulnerability of the water supplies to contamination

