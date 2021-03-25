WEXFORD RELAY FOR LIFE GOES ONLINE ONCE AGAIN FOR 10TH JULY START DATE

This year’s Wexford Relay for Life will take place on the Saturday the 10th of July.

The 2021 event will be a virtual offering once again as it’s unlikely major restrictions will be lifted by the summer.

Last year’s virtual event raised over €151,000 with many people completing the relays from their own homes.

Gay Murphy is living with Cancer and is the chairperson of Wexford Relay for Life, she says the money raised for the Irish Cancer Society will go towards research which is so crucial in the fight against the disease:

