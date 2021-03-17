WEXFORD STUDENTS TO HAVE THEIR SAY ON THE #MORETHANSCHOOL CAMPAIGN

Students in Wexford are being encouraged to have their say on what going back to school means to them.

The Ombudsman for Children’s Office is running the #MoreThanSchool campaign which aims to give school going children a voice after such a disrupted few years.

Pupils who have returned or are returning to school shortly are asked to produce a video, a photo, a comment, a reel – anything that shows what going back to school means to them.

These can be emailed to communications@oco.ie or Whatsapp your message to 087 1029039.

