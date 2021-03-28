WEXFORD TRAWLER SINKS AS 7 CREW MEMBERS RESCUED OFF THE SOUTH WEST COAST

A Wexford trawler has sunk near the mouth of Kenmare Bay after its seven crew were airlifted to safety last night.

A tow line linking the Ellie Adhamh to a Navy ship broke last night, and the Coast Guard tracked the empty boat as it drifted north overnight.

Salvers from Castletownbere made a fresh attempt to bring her to shore this morning before the sinking.

7 crew members were rescued from the ship yesterday and all are said to be in a good condition.

But Coastguard spokesman Ger O’Flynn says the Ellie Adhamh couldn’t be saved:

