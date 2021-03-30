WEXFORD VACCINATION CENTRE NOT OPEN YET

County Wexford’s dedicated vaccination centre will not be open for another two weeks at least

The Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy is to be the main centre for covid vaccinations in the county

People currently being offered a vaccination include those aged over 70, people aged 16 to 69 who are at very high risk frontline healthcare workers and people over 65 who live in long term care facilities

These are currently the top four priorities for to be vaccinated

In all there are fifteen categories with the last one being people under the age of 18 and pregnant women

It will be a number of months before the last category is reached

