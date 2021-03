Work on the long awaited sewage treatment plant in Duncannon is to commence shortly.

The 12 million euro project will also benefit Ballyhack, Arthurstown and the Hook.

There have been issues identified in the area since 2012 and a number of false dawns since then.

Eamonn Hore Director of Services Wexford County Council says the project has now been signed off on and work will begin in around 2 months time:

