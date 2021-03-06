YOUNG BALLYMITTY WOMAN REMEMBERED AFTER TRAGIC CRASH IN WEXFORD

Tributes have been paid to a young athlete and musician who died in a crash in County Wexford yesterday.

Leona Reville, who was in her 20s, was killed in a two car collision on the Newline Road before 6am yesterday morning.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 60s was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Kilmore Athletic’s club remembered Leona as a “much loved, respected and talented member” who won silver medals at high jump events at Leinster under 18 and Leinster Indoor level.

In a Facebook post last night, they described “her personality and beaming smile that always lifted our spirits”.

All Blacks soccer club and Bannow Ballymitty GAA club has also paid tributes to the young sport star

