YOUNG WOMAN DIES IN EARLY MORNING CRASH IN WEXFORD

A woman in her 20s has been killed in a crash in Co. Wexford this morning.

The two car collision happened shortly before 6am on the New Line Road.

A young woman who was driving one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Wexford General hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Gardai have confirmed the New Line Road between Mountain Bar and the Redshire Road has now reopened following an earlier examination following the incident

