109TH ANNIVERSARY OF FIRST IRISH SEA FLIGHT LANDING IN ENNISCORTHY

An amazing feat of engineering is being remembered today on the 109th anniversary of the first airplane journey over the Irish Sea.

Denys Corbett Wilson made the first successful flight from Goodwick in Pembrokeshire, Wales to Enniscorthy on the 22nd of April 1912 less than 9 years after the Wright Brothers first took to the skies.

The journey took around 100 minutes, using a Blériot XI monoplane.

Unfortunately his landing didn’t go as smoothly as planned and he ended up in hedge with a broken propeller but no serious injuries.

Denys was later killed in action while serving the British Army in World War 1.

