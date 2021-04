2 men have been charged after a major drugs seizure in North County Wexford this week.

The men were arrested following raids on two properties in Coolgreany and Tara Hill where cannabis, cannabis plants and cocaine were discovered.

It’s believed the street value of the recovered drugs could be up to €215,000.

The 2 men were arrested and appeared before Wexford District Court last night.

A woman was also questioned in relation to the seizure but she was later released without charge.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related