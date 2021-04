A further 16 fines were handed out by Gardai in Wexford this week for non compliance with Covid 19 regulations.

That brings the total of Fixed Charge Notices issued in the county to 420.

Nationally 20,280 Covid-19 fines have been sent out across the range of all COVID-19 breaches, over 14,000 of those in relation to non essential travel.

Gardaí say they will be continuing high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related