AD CALLER SCHEME TO HELP DISABLED PEOPLE RECEIVE PRIORITY CARE FROM UTILITY COMPANIES

A group that works with disabled people in the county want more companies to display empathy and understanding to their customers who may be living on their own.

Wexford Able Disabled are calling for the introduction of an Able Disabled Caller response in heating and water companies to get issues resolved quicker.

One Wexford person in independent living was left sitting in the cold for 2 weeks after making 7 calls before their heating was restored.

Caroline Flanagan from Wexford Able Disabled says the AD Caller scheme would allow disabled people to receive priority booking in cases such as this.

She told South East Radio that a move like this would mean the world to her group:

