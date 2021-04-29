All you need to know about easing of restrictions today

The first easing of measures will be next Tuesday when the entire construction sector can return to work.

But May 10th will be the key day when a raft of COVID restrictions will be lifted including the inter-county travel ban.

From the 10th three households will be allowed to meet up in a back garden or a maximum of 6 people from more than three households.

Fully vaccinated people will also be allowed to meet one household of non-vaccinated people indoors – which in effect means people will be able to travel anywhere in the country and meet parents or grandparents from the 10th.

That day religious services return with attendances capped at 50 or more in bigger churches where space allows.

Attendance at funerals and weddings will also rise to 50 but the afters of a wedding will remain restricted to 6 people until June.

Personal services like barbers, hairdressers and beauticians will return on the 10th by appointment only.

Public transport will also increase to 50% capacity while outdoor sports training for adults can resume.

Driving tests and house viewings will also be permitted in May.

The 10th will see the return of click and collect retail with the sector to open fully a week later on the 17th.

The next easing of restrictions will come on June 2nd when hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs will be allowed to re-open.

However, pubs and restaurants will have to wait until after the Bank Holiday weekend to resume outdoor dining only from the 7th of June.

No distinction will be made between gastropubs and so-called wet pubs with the much maligned nine euro meal being scrapped.

The 7th of June will also see the return of gyms for individual training only and outdoor sports matches will resume without spectators.

As restrictions are being eased today, there are calls for the government to increase visitors at Maternity appointments.

Speaking to South East Radio news, Councillor Michael Sheehan says it needs to be an all-hospital approach:

“There is going to be an announcement at some time today that people attending maternity appointments will no longer have to do it by themselves and that they can bring a partner or a relative with them and that the rules are going to be applied uniform across all hospitals nationwide.

“I think it’s a very welcome and very positive move.

“I am calling on the government to move on this quickly and to rectify the situation so that we don’t compound peoples anxiety and that people can attend theses appointments, attend them with family, attend them with a loved one but more importantly to not attend them by themselves.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will unveil the plans this evening.

