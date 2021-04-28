ANGER ONLINE AS PUBLIC TOILETS REMAIN CLOSED IN WEXFORD TOWN

A Facebook post is going viral today as calls have been made to make public toilets available in Wexford Town.

The post states that an elderly couple were in need of the bathroom yesterday but found the public bathroom near Redmond Square closed after depositing money into the machine.

The status highlights the lack of public toilets ready for use for the public as many cafes and restaurants are not allowing customers to use their facilities due to Covid concerns.

Replying to calls on Facebook, Mayor of Wexford Leonard Kelly says the issue has been raised many times and he believed the current provision is totally inadequate for the needs of the town.

Bernadette O’Leary tried to help the couple in question and told South East Radio that they were humiliated by the scenario:

