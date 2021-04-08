AONTU COUNCILLOR CALLS FOR SOLIDARITY AMONG WORKERS WHEN IT COMES TO THE VACCINE ROLLOUT

We can’t allow ourselves to blame workers for looking after their own health.

That’s the view of Wexford Aontu councilor Jim Codd as teachers have been on the receiving end of online abuse recently with their unions looking for early vaccination.

The change to an aged based vaccine system has angered some frontline workers including teachers and Gardai

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Jim, who is a teacher himself says he can understand why some people are angry but we should all be pulling together on this issue:

