Application for new South East university being made this afternoon

The application to create a new university for the South East is expected to be lodged this afternoon.

It comes after the governing bodies of Waterford and Carlow IT has signed off on the move this week.

The application will go to Minister Simon Harris who will commission an international panel to examine the proposal.

Gorey Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne says the project has been a long time coming.

“This has the potential to be transformational for the South East.

“We are a region without a University.

“It is something that has been sought for a long long time.

“There has been enormous work put into preparing this application by the Institutes of Technology at Waterford and Carlow.

“Hopefully all going well following the assessment of the international panel, on the 1st of January in 2022, we will have a new University in the South East.”

