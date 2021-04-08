ASTRAZENECA JAB STILL CONSIDERED SAFE DESPITE REPORTED LINK TO BLOOD CLOTS – GRANT

We have to remember that the benefits far outweigh the risks when it comes to a Covid vaccine.

That’s the message from local pharmacist Leonie Grant who was commenting after more concerns were raised around the Astrazeneca jab and it’s apparent link to blood clots in patients.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee will decide in the coming days if it needs to issue further advice to Government about the vaccine.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority has said it had been notified of 18 reports of blood clots possibly associated with the jab but none are of the very rare type that have caused concern.

Speaking on South East Radio, Leonie says sometimes you have to factor in a small amount of risk to move forward with public health:

