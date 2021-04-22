BIN CHARGES SHOULD BE LINKED TO PROPERTY TAX TO ENCOURAGE UPTAKE – LAWLOR

A Wexford County Councillor has called for bin charges to be linked to the property tax.

The scourge of dumping continues to be a problem in the Wexford municipal district with many people feeling they have to dispose of their rubbish because they don’t have an outdoor bin.

Recently, 125 black bags of rubbish were taken from a house in the Wexford Town area by council officers as they were just being left in the back garden.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Labour Councillor George Lawlor says linking bins to property tax means everyone will get one and it will make them more responsible:

