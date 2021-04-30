BLACKSTAIRS FARMING GROUP URGE CAUTION AS WILDFIRE RISK INCREASES THIS WEEKEND

Anyone heading for the hills this weekend is being encouraged to be on the lookout for major wildfires which pose a huge threat to the ecosystem.

A number of high profile blazes hit the country over the last two weeks including one in the Blackstairs Mountains.

The recent dry weather means rural areas are becoming like tinderboxes with just one spark causing enough damage to last a lifetime.

Camping gear such as gas lamps and lighters can start a fire if not attended at all times.

Blackstairs Farming Group Chair, Martin Shannon told the Morning Mix, his members have been devastated in the past and those responsible will be held to account:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related