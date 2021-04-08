Call For More Facilities For Campervan Tourism To Wexford

A North Wexford County Councillor is calling for a more open and welcome approach to an emerging tourist market that she believes we have not embraced fully.

Independent Councillor Mary Farrell says in recent years we have seen an increase in Camper Van tourism.

We are weeks away from the summer season and many more of us will be staycationing.

Councillor Farrell says she would like to see more dialogue between interested parties including Wexford County Council and the Gardai as well as local landowners with a view to establishing proper facilities and a Cead Mile Failte to Wexford.

