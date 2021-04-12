CALLS FOR MORE PUBLIC FUNDING FOR WEXFORD HOSPITAL

There are calls on the HSE to deliver a fully funded MRI Scanner at Wexford General hospital

The scanner is in operation but run by a private company Alliance Medical Diagnostics

Local people have raised a quarter million euro for the service in Wexford General

Head of the HSE Paul Reid says its often about difficult choices where funding is concerned

Meanwhile the chairman of Wexford County Coucil has expressed his dissapointment that the 96 bed modular unit at Wexford Hospital is not in the governments capital plan

Ger Carthy is appealing to Wexford TDs to be more pro active on this issue

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related