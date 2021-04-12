CALLS FOR MORE PUBLIC FUNDING FOR WEXFORD HOSPITAL

There are calls on the HSE to deliver a fully funded MRI Scanner at Wexford General hospital
The scanner is in operation but run by a private company Alliance Medical Diagnostics
Local people have raised a quarter million euro for the service in Wexford General
Head of the HSE Paul Reid says its often about difficult choices where funding is concerned
Meanwhile the chairman of Wexford County Coucil has expressed his dissapointment that the 96 bed modular unit at Wexford Hospital is not in the governments capital plan
Ger Carthy is appealing to Wexford TDs to be more pro active on this issue