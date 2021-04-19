CAO APPRENTICESHIPS – NEW SCHEME TO ENCOURAGE APPTENTICESHIPS

The CAO system is set for reform to include apprenticeships alongside traditional college courses.

The move is contained in a new plan that also aims to diversify many traditional apprenticeships that have been dominated by men.

Employers will be given payments for taking on apprentices and extra money if they come from diverse backgrounds.

Todays announcement has been welcomed by Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe who says it will now be easier to become an apprentice.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related