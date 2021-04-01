CAR SALES DOWN SLIGHTLY IN WEXFORD BUT SIMI WARN OF €500 MILLION SHORTFALL NATIONWIDE

New car sales in Wexford in the first three months of the year are down 1.6% according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

Simi says overall, sales are down a quarter on pre pandemic levels which represents a loss of a half a billion euro to the sector

In Wexford, 1,261 cars have been sold in the year to March, that’s down from 1,282 in the first 3 months of 2020

So far this year just over 48,000 new cars have been registered, that’s down over 3% on the same period last year and 25% on 2019.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related