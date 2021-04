A young farmer in County Wexford is being praised for pairing an orphaned foal with a caring cow as a surrogate mother

Charlie Devereux from the Ballycanew area came up with the idea after foster mares for young foal Thomas weren’t bonding with the horse.

The 8 year old suggesting matching Thomas with an injured cow Rusty who has acted as a mother figure ever since.

Charlie’s father Des told South East Radio, Rusty’s maternal instincts meant she wasn’t going to leave the foal on his own:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related