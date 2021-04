Ministers are being urged to expand attendances at weddings and funerals when they meet later this week to discuss the easing of restrictions.

The number of mourners at funerals has been increased to 25 as of today – with weddings still capped at 6.

It’s expected the return of religious services like mass will happen next month with caps of 50 attendees.

Parish priest of Glynn and Ferns Diocesan Secretary Fr John Carroll says its not before time that this has happened

