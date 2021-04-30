Cinemas will be allowed to reopen from June

The next phase for the reopening of the country was announced last night.

Easing of restrictions are taking place this month and next in the steady emergence from level 5 lockdown restrictions.

The full construction sector will be allowed back on May 4th.

The government has also suggested nightclubs, indoor sport, spectator sport and festivals will be examined for returning towards the end of the year.

Movie goers can return to their local cinemas from June 7th when movie theaters will finally be allowed to reopen.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has denied the planned re-opening of the economy is moving too quickly.

NPHET says there’s a low to moderate risk posed by easing a wave of restrictions on May 10th.

Intercounty travel will resume, while retail returns and more social visits are allowed in gardens and houses for vaccinated people.

The hospitality sector will re-open in June starting with hotels and guesthouses before moving to pubs and restaurants with outdoor dining facilities.

Photo credit: commons.wikimedia

