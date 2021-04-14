Controversy Grows Over Privately operated MRI Scanner At Wexford General Hospital

Controversy is growing on foot of an interview on South East Radio on Monday with CEO of the HSE Paul Reid.

Paul Reid failed to give a commitment to providing a full time MRI service at Wexford General Hospital, despite a massive fundraising campaign right across Wexford.

The campaign was driven by the friends of Wexford General Hospital raising 250,000 euro.

A government commitment was in place at the time, where by the remaining cost for an MRI scanner would be provided.

Listeners to Morning Mix were informed by Paul Reid that the scanner in Wexford General Hospital is run by a private operator.

Labour TD Brendan Howlin says the situation as it stands is completely unacceptable.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related