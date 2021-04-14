COUNCILLOR APOLOGISES COMPLETELY AND UNRESERVEDLY OVER RACIAL REMARK

A Fianna Fail councillor has apologised for using a racial term during a heated council debate on county planning.

Local representative for the Gorey/Kilmuckridge area Pip Breen used the term during a discussion on the Planning Regulator Niall Cussen with councillors voicing their displeasure at the county development plan.

Mr Breen immediately withdrew the remarks saying he knew he had overstepped the mark.

On the Morning Mix, the Fianna Fail rep apologised completely and unreservedly for using the remark:

