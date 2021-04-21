COUNTY DEVELOPMENT PLAN PUTS EVEN MORE PRESSURE ON RURAL WEXFORD – JOHN FLEMING

Two Fianna Fail councillors are threatening to leave the party over the implementation of the proposed changes to the County Development Plan.

Local representatives have voiced their displeasure at the current planning regulator after a number of heated disputes inside and outside the council chamber.

Joe Sullivan of the Gorey Municipal area says the plans will kill off country houses in Wexford as proposals would include minimum density housing of 35 units.

His colleague John Fleming from the New Ross district says people will be driven out of rural Ireland, an area that is already massively under pressure:

