Health officials have reported an additional 320 cases of covid 19 today, but there have been no more deaths.

The total death toll from the disease remains at 4,718.

In County Wexford the latest fourteen day incidence rate is above the national average in both the Kilmuckridge and Wexford Local Electoral Areas standing at 33 and 50 cases respectively

The 14 day rate of infection in Rosslare is 31 Gorey and New Ross 33 while in Enniscorthy its 29 cases

