DEBATE RAGES ON AS COUNTY DEVELOPMENT PLAN REMAINS TOP OF THE AGENDA

The rapidly growing population of County Wexford over the next few years is why we need to accept the county development plan soon.

That’s the view of the Director of Services at Wexford County Council Tony Larkin who says an extra 36 thousand people will be living here by 2040.

The saga of the County Development Plan continues to rumble on as the council is currently in the process of developing a strategy that has caused consternation among councillors so far.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Tony Larkin says with the increase of numbers comes the need to implement improved services in the County

New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan says the plan’s drive to place people in towns and villages is causing anger in rural parts:

