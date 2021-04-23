€215,000 WORTH OF DRUGS SEIZED AND 2 ARRESTED AFTER MAJOR BUST IN NORTH WEXFORD

Two men were arrested following one of the largest ever drug seizures in North County Wexford.

Overnight raids were conducted at properties in Coolgreany and Tara Hill where drugs worth around €215,000 was seized.

During the first search, Gardaí seized approximately 5kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000.

A quantity of suspected cocaine was also seized with an estimated street value of €40,000.

One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Gorey Garda Station.

Later, a second discovery was made where Gardaí seized cocaine, cannabis and cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €75,000.

One man and one woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Enniscorthy Garda station

The woman was questioned in relation to the raids but has since been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related