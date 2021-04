A local councillor has called on the IDA to give Enniscorthy a boost by basing the next advanced technology building in the town.

Fianna Fail representative Aidan Browne says the central location and quick access to the bypass means Enniscorthy would be an ideal business hub.

He has written to IDA CEO Martin Shanahan and Wexford County Council chief Tom Enright to get the ball rolling.

Aidan told South East Radio that there are already 2 key sites which could host the new facility:

