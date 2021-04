Enniscorthy’s Festy Ebosele is being tipped for a long career in England after making his debut at the weekend.

The Wexford midfielder made his debut during Derby County’s 1-0 loss to Norwich on Saturday.

He has previously won the Victory Shield at under 16 with the Republic of Ireland and is now playing under Wayne Rooney at the Rams.

North End United manager John Godkin says the former Moyne Rangers man has the skills to go all the way:

