FATAL CRASH ON THE N25 AT DRINAGH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF 25 YEAR OLD MAN

Gardai are continuing their investigations into a fatal one car collision on the N25 this morning.

A 25 year old man lost his life when the car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision near Drinagh at 1:40am.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s was also taken Wexford General hospital with serious injuries.

Two other passengers in the car, a man in his late teens and woman in her 20s, received minor injuries.

The Rosslare Road out of Wexford Town remains closed this morning but officers do believe that it will reopen this afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly wishing to speak with those who have camera footage from along this rout at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station (053) 916 5200

The matter has been referred to GSOC as Gardai say the car came to their attention prior to the incident.

