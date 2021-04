Fewer than 5 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in County Wexford once again this afternoon.

The 5 day moving average in the county is now 2 with a 14 day incidence rate of just 26.7, the third lowest rate in Ireland.

Nationally there has been a further 4 deaths and 545 new cases confirmed.

The number of patients with the virus currently on site at Wexford General Hospital is now 5, a drop of one since yesterday while there is still one case in ICU.

