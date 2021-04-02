FOODVANS TO RETURN TO WEXFORD QUAYFRONT AFTER 3 SUCCESSFUL APPLICATIONS

Licenses have been awarded to a number of cafes and restaurants which will see the return of food vans on the quay front in Wexford Town.

La Cote Seafood restaurant, Scup Gelato and The Pantry Cafe have all been successful in their applications and will be allowed to trade this summer.

Other vans will be set up by UfuCoffee at Min Ryan Park and La Cuisine at the Carrigfoyle Trails.

A trial run was conducted on the quay front last summer with Wexford County Council very happy with the results.

Labour Councillor George Lawlor says there are concerns about social distancing if large crowds attend but common sense will prevail:

