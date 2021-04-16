Further Pressure On HSE Over The Provision Of 24 Hour MRI For Wexford General Hospital

Pressure is mounting on the HSE to clarify it’s position on the provision of a full time MRI scanner at Wexford General Hospital..

During the week it emerged that public fundraising by the people of Wexford and Friends of Wexford General Hospital for an MRI scanner are still in a bank account, while a privately operated service is currently in use at the Hospital on a part time basis.

The seven bed extension to the A&E department, due to open next week has been welcomed by all concerned.

However the Chairman of Friends of Wexford General Hospital Ciaran Sheridan says he fears for the future of the hospital because of under investment in other vital areas.

Mister Sheridan is calling on pubic representatives to put pressure on HSE and Ireland East Group Hospital to commit to a full time MRI and the much needed 96 bed extension.

