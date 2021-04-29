GARDAI APPEAL FOR INFORMATION FOR MISSING KILKENNY TEENAGER

Gardaí in Kilkenny are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Itreace Massey.

The 17 year old from the Johnswell Road area of the city was last seen at approximately 5am this morning.

She is described as being approximately 5’5″, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was was wearing pyjamas and possibly a pink hooded top. She is known to wear a black headband and carry a brown handbag.

Gardaí and Itreace’s family are very concerned for her welfare and would urge her to make contact.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Kilkenny on 056 777 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

