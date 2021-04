Gardai in Wexford are appealing for witnesses as a number of cars in Wexford Town were broken into this week.

Vehicles parked around residential areas such as Clonard, Bloomfield, Heathfield, Pinewood and Cromwellsfort were damaged during attacks between 8pm Wednesday night and 8am Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the break ins are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 91651200

Officers are particularly looking to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage.

