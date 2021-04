Gardai in Gorey are seeking the public’s help in relation to a fire in Castletown last night.

The blaze broke out at a derelict property in Ahare, Castletown at around 7 o’clock

A black car was seen in the area at the time.

Garda Sergent Stephen Ennis says they’re appealing to witnesses to come forward:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related