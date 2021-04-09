GARDAI ON STANDBY OVER MAJOR RECEPTION PLANNED FOR ENNISCORTHY THIS WEEKEND

Gardai in Enniscorthy say they are aware of a major planned event in the town which will contradict current Covid regulations.

Officers believe a wedding reception is due to take place at a property on Esmonde Road where a number of marquees have been erected.

The owner of the property has been warned that he will face penalties for breaching public health guidelines but he plans to hold the event regardless.

Gardai are on standby and say they are ready to enforce the restrictions surrounding the 5km limit and the holding of indoor gatherings.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related