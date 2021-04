An appeal has gone out to anybody experiencing domestic violence to call for help

Garda Inspector Rory Sheriff from Wexford Garda Station says thankfully the number of domestic violence incidents has reduced in the last few months after a peak during the early part of the Covid lockdown.

However Garda Sheriff says there are many people suffering and he is urging them to seek help:

You can call any Garda Station or the Wexford Womens Refuge on 1800-220-444

